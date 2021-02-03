Online exhibits to check out for Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate the countless contributions that African-Americans have made in shaping American history. It’s a time to revisit American history from the Black perspective and also a time to reflect and educate ourselves on the continued struggle for racial justice.

The theme of this year’s Black History Month is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity,” chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

The Smithsonian Magazine has a great list of 8 different virtual museum exhibits that you and your kids can explore! The exhibits come from a wide range of museums across the United States.