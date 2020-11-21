NASA has an astronaut pen pal program for kids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – How excited would your child be to receive a letter in the mail from a NASA astronaut?!

Here’s what to do: first, pick an astronaut to write to. NASA has a list of them here. Then compose your letter! Your best bet is to ask a specific question that an astronaut can answer. You can also request an autographed photo from a current astronaut who is in training or assigned to an upcoming flight.

Then just send your letter or photo request to the following address:

NASA Johnson Space Center

CB/Astronaut Office

Houston, TX 77058

You can even include a self-addressed and stamped envelope to make it easier for an astronaut to write you back.

Happy writing!