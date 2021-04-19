Learn about Michigan’s geological story with Michigan State University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wondered how Michigan got its mitten-like shape or what Michigan looked like millions of years ago? Well all of those questions can be answered through rocks.

Join Michigan State University’s, Associate Professor of Earth and Evironmental Science, Danita Brandt in a virtual tour of Michigan’s geologic history. Brandt will uncover Michigan’s past of volcanoes, shallow, tropical seas, and glaciers that all helped to create the Michigan we know today. Brandt will also shed some light on what a Petoskey stone tells us about Michigan’s ancient environment and the easiest way to tell a mammoth from a mastodon.

This program will take place on Tuesday, April 20, otherwise known as Earth Day. There is no better way to celebrate Earth Day than to learn all about how the Earth was formed. Join the MSU Science Festival for Fire, Water and Ice: Michigan’s Geological Story on April 20 at 6 P.M.

For more information visit the MSU Science Festival website or the events Facebook page.