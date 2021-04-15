Explorer the Field Museum from your own home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Become a scientists for the day and explorer the Field Museum in Chicago and all of its exhibits from your own home. This Saturday, April 17 Field Museum educators and their famous T. Rex, SUE will guide you and your family through chats with scientists, interactive brain breaks, and activities that help you learn something new about science.

The focus of this months program is Urban Ecology: The Wilder Side of the City. Learn about the relation of living organisms with each other and their surroundings in the context of Chicago’s urban environment.

You do not want to miss out on this fun, scientific opportunity. Purchase your family’s ticket by clicking this link here. Tickets are $35 and you are only required to purchase one ticket per household. For more infomration visit the Feild Museum website or the event’s Facebook page.