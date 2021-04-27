Detroit Institute of Arts virtual celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Throughout the month of May celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA). The DIA will be hosting several virtual events all month long that will teach participants about various Asian Pacific cultures through music, dance, art and more. Some of the events such as those focusing on Asian tea practices, Indian shadow puppets, or even Taiwanese calligraphy will take place live. A majority of the virtual events will be free unless otherwise indicated.

For more information about the event and individual programs visit dia.org/apahm2021. See the schedule of events on the DIA website and don’t forget to participate in these fun events to learn more about Asian Pacific cultures.