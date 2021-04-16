Celebrate Earth Day with bees and trees in a virtual event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In celebration of Earth Day, Green Michigan, along with Simple Sustainability, is bringing you an event on bees, pollination plants, and trees. Join them in Bees and Trees: Virtual Sustainability Series workshop Tuesday, April 20 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

This workshop will be led by Anne Marie Fauvel of the Bee Informed Partnership and Mike Connor of Honey Tree Nursery. Both Fauvel and Connor will teach participants about pollinators like bees and butterflies and how to help them thrive through planting trees, plants, and rain gardens.

Bees and Trees: Virtual Sustainability Series workshop will tie into the 5th annual pollinator tree sale. During the workshop there will be a discussion about the best trees to plant to help our bees, birds, and butterflies, and trees can be available for purchase.

For more information and to reserve your tickets for the event, click here. While the event is free, donations are encouraged. This event is expected to fill up quickly, so make sure to reserve your spot soon.