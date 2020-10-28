Celebrate Dia de Muertos virtually with the Detroit Institute of Arts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If your family is looking to celebrate or learn more about Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead), the Detroit Institute of Arts is inviting families to explore the Mexican holiday and learn more about what it is.

The Day of the Dead is the time of year for families to celebrate the lives of family, friends, and community members who have passed away. Objects and pieces that were important to the lost loved ones are collected and made into displays. This includes food, drinks, pictures, belongings, and more. The Detroit Institute of Art has a virtual exhibit that families can access from home to learn more about Dia de Muertos.

Check out the virtual tour HERE!