GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Need a fun way to keep the kids occupied while still learning over Christmas break? Join Science Joe, a five year old little boy, as he makes ice cream and teaches everyone about matter.

Grab your supplies (a small and large plastic bag, half and half, vanilla extract, sugar, salt, and ice) to make your very own ice cream! Have some and take a dance break (or two) with Science Joe during the video!