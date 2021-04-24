Air Zoo launches national competition to raise $100,000 for SBD-2P and F-117 Nighthawk restorations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Air Zoo restoration teams have turned the restoration of the SBD-2P and F-117 Nighthawk into a friendly competition and they need the help of the community.

Both the SBD-2P and F-117 Nighthawk are in need of restorations, but due to a funding deficit the restoration teams are unable to complete these projects without the help of families around West Michigan. The Air Zoo has decided to turn this deficit into a friendly competition to see which aircraft can reach its goal and completion before the other. By visiting the Air Zoo website, you are able to choose which plane you and your family want to help support and watch along as each plane inches toward its $50,000 goal. Which ever plane reaches $50,000 first will win

To learn more about this opportunity, meet each restoration team and join in on the challenge visit airzoo.org/fund-your-favorite.