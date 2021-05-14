Project 10 Million: T-Mobile helping students get connected at no cost

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When the pandemic hit, many of our students were forced out of their classrooms and expected to begin learning virtually. Unfortunately, all across Michigan and even the country, many student households are not equipped with an internet connection making virtual learning an even larger challenge.

T-Mobile has stepped up and through their education initiative, they have launched Project 10 Million. T-Mobile is working to help every unconnected student household in the United States get access to the internet. Project 10 Million was launched back in September 2020 and quickly turned into a $10.7 billion commitment to millions of underserved students that need internet connection to further their education. T-Mobile is covering the cost of internet connection for eligible K-12 students enrolled in the school lunch program and here is what is included:

Free wireless hotspot

Free high speed data

Access to at-cost laptops and tablets

All families have to do to register for this service is either work with their school district to enroll their student or visit a T-Mobile store with a letter from the national school lunch program. Take some time to get your student connected and advance their learning with the help of T-Mobile.