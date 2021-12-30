Ottawa County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition helps parents to recognize substance abuse in their teens

“I wish I would have known – “I had no clue my teen was experimenting.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Journal of American Medicine Association reports a recent uptick in teen marijuana vaping on a national level. This means that parents of teens, now more than ever, need to be aware of how to recognize substance abuse in their teenagers.

Knowing how to identify signs of substance abuse and what forms you might find these substances in will help prevent parents from being left in the dark until it is too late.

Ottawa County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition has created a “Virtual Teen Room; What is Hiding in Plain Sight?” on Talksooner.org’s homepage as a recourse for parents to identify substance abuce in their teens. With more than 40 examples, talking tips, guiding videos and more this is a great resource that will help parents be in the know.

Maranda recently sat down with Arbor Circle’s Prevention and Advocacy Program Director, Leigh Moerdyke, LMSW, CPS-M who works alongside Ottawa County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition to discuss some of these prevention tactics in order to fight against this crisis for our teenagers.