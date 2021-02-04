Kalamazoo Public Library offers free Chromebook rentals with a library card

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo Public Library has partnered with other organizations to offer Chromebooks for free! Due to the pandemic, many kids and adult learners need access to computers and the internet. The Chromebooks can be checked out for 3 weeks by anyone with a library card! You can also rent a hotspot as well for internet access.

You can get more information about renting a Chromebook or other digital resources here.

In addition, any resident of the library’s district can visit KPL.gov to register for a card for instant access to the library’s collection and digital content!