Give the gift of education this holiday season with MET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Looking for an extra special holiday gift? MET is offering a $100 match when you enroll before December 31st. MET offers prepaid college tuition, where you buy college credits and they lock in the rate, guarantying those credits no matter the increase in tuition.

Whether your child, grandchild, or any other special children in your life, is in college, preschool, or is a newborn, this is the perfect plan to secure for them!

For more information and to learn about the $100 match, visit their website.