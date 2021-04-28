Celebrate Autism Acceptance Month with Wedgwood Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All April long Wedgwood Christian Services has been celebrating Autism Acceptance Month, originally known as Autism Awareness Month. The switch from awareness to acceptance came about because the objective is to move beyond awareness and begin actively working to include individuals with differences.

Through their Autism Center for Child Development Wedgwood is able to see children and their families grow and develop with their help. Just like all children, children with autism are fun, creative and energetic. Dr. Lake wants to share the autism is just a small difference, children with Autism can grow, learn, interact and so much more just like other children around them.

