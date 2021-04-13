Our Voice: Virtual Story Telling with Dads on Deck and Muskegon Museum of Art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Museum of Art partnered with Dads on Deck, Great Start Muskegon, and Read Early, Read Often to produce three free virtual story times that premiere this month. The story telling sessions feature Muskegon Dads on Deck members reading children’s books illustrated with artwork featured in the MMA’s exhibition Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Book Awards.

The story telling videos will appear for the first time on the museum’s website and YouTube channel on the following days, but will continue to be available on the Muskegon Museum of Art YouTube channel after they premiere.

Thursday, April 15, 5:00 pm

CREDIT: MUSKEGON MUSEUM OF ART

Beautiful Blackbird with Andre Pierce — Dads on Deck member Andre Pierce reads Beautiful Blackbird, written and illustrated by Ashley Bryan.

Thursday, April 22, 5:00 pm

CREDIT: MUSKEGON MUSEUM OF ART

Josephine with Norman Young — Dads on Deck member Norman Young reads Josephine, written by Patricia Hruby and illustrated by Christian Robinson.

Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Book Awards runs through May 23, 2021 at the Muskegon Museum of Art. The Coretta Scott King Award is presented annually by the American Library Association (ALA) to African American authors and illustrators of books for children and teens that contribute to an understanding and appreciation of African American culture and universal human values.

Our Voice organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature and ALA, features original artworks by past award winners Jerry Pinkney, Ashley Bryan, Bryan Collier, Leo and Diane Dillon, Kadir Nelson, and many others. Our Voice celebrates this important award and explores the ways in which artists can educate and elevate, offering new perspectives and opening our eyes to the world and the experiences of our neighbors, inviting greater understanding and unity.

For more information about the virtual story tellings and the Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Book Awards visit the Muskegon Museum of Art website.