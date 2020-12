Young Boy Golfer Teeing Off During Sunset

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The First Tee of West Michigan offers a great virtual golf program! Their winter virtual hour is open, free to all participants and still has spots available to sign up.

The virtual program covers topics such as life skills, decision making, golf techniques, financial literacy and more. It runs 45 minutes but participants have the option to get more certification hours through additional activities.

For more information or to register, click here!