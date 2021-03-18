Create your state of Zen with your very own Buddha Board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Buddha Board is a product that helps you be more mindful. Buddha Board is a blank canvas that helps to create a blank, clean slate in your mind to foster connectivity and tranquility.

Don’t worry if you are not an artist, you do not have to be to use it! The Buddha Board uses water to create an image that will slowly evaporate and dry, allowing you to stay in the moment and continue to create.

The Buddha Board creates a Zen mindset for everyone at any age. Regardless of how old you are, the board gives you time to connect with yourself, practice mindfulness and unpack everything that you are holding on to.

