Bethany Christian Services is asking you to go further for family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services is hosting a virtual walk/run event called Go Further for Family to benefit families in local communities and across the globe through Bethany’s different programs and services.

This is a fun event that families can virtually do together to directly help their community. Families are able to sign up individually or as a group to participate in this event from May 7 to May 21. When registering, families will have the opportunity to select the cause to support. Bethany Christian Services offers service locally, nation-wide and even globally; and you get to pick the cause you want to support. Through this event you families can set running goals, get active and give back. Bethany Christian Services send everything you need. Get a running bib and a medal for your participation and dedication to helping families in need.

Click here to Register for Bethany Christian Services Go Further for Family Walk/Run!