Maranda launches Cool School: A resource to help bring learning to life for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Maranda is so excited to launch Cool School, an online resource to help keep learning fun for kids and families. Parents are doing it all right now and Cool School is an awesome resource for parents use to help keep kids motivated to learn. Every day, viewers can log on to wotv4women.com/cool-school to find engaging and educational content that brings learning to life. From virtual field trips at West Michigan family fun destinations to quick workouts with local celebrities to simple de-stressing activities, there is truly something for everyone. We have 7 different categories so check them out!

Cool School Categories:

Virtual Field Trips

Arts

Science

Life Skills

Mind, Body, & Soul

Making a difference Where You Live

Parent Power

We kicked off Cool School this morning with my friend Teresa Weakly, who began teaching her kids how to play the violin. Since they are not taking music class, she brings “music” class to her living room! You can find this and so many more fun experience for your kids at Maranda’s Cool School. Happy learning!