West Michigan 2nd grade heart survivor raises over $1k for American Heart Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lee Elementary second-grader Georgia Mosley recently earned the honor of being the PE assistant teacher for the day! She was the top fundraiser for the school at the recent Kids Heart Challenge, raising $1,179.69 for the American Heart Association.

The cause is special to her heart, as she was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease at age 5. The rare disease seems to only affect children and can cause permanent damage to the coronary arteries and heart muscle if not treated right away. It’s the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children, according to the American Heart Association.

Not only did Georgia get to be the PE assistant teacher for the day, she also one the top prize of a new bike and got to order a special lunch – she chose grilled cheese and tater tots from Riverdog Tavern.