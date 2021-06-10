Help to provide bunks to children in your community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Children not having access to a bed to lay their heads on at night is a national problem, and one national nonprofit organization is stepping in to help. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) has chapters spread across the country providing the solution to their communities. SHP is a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor and there is a special event this weekend for the community to get involved. Join SHP for their third annual Bunks Across America event this Saturday, June 12 from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. SHP chapters from around the United States will be coming together to provide new beds for children in need.

If you want to help, visit Sleep In Heavenly Peace’s website to find the chapter nearest you and register for their build event. Just in West Michigan alone Kelloggsville, Plainwell, Muskegon, Holland, and Cedar Springs chapters’ will be hosting build events that will provide beds for local children in need. If you or someone you know is in need of a bed, head to the SHP website for the chapter nearest you to request a bed.