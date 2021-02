GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As with most things in the past year, Girl Scout Cookie sales are going virtual this year! The money raised will either be donated or go back to the Girl Scout troop to do something fun.

Zoe, a 5th grader at Northern Trails, chats with us about how we can support our local Girl Scouts this year! Her troop will be donating to Hometown Heroes (HTH), you can find out more about HTH by clicking here.