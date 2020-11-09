Donate a hospital kit to military members this Veterans Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The American Red Cross has been committed to supporting those in uniform since their organization began 135 years ago. Today is no different! This Veterans Day, they are encouraging families to honor military members by providing comfort and aid to those fighting for our country. They are asking for families to donate special hospital care packages that include soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, snacks, books for their kids, and more.

These hospital care packages will be given to service members and veterans when they arrive at medical facilities. They will help these brave men and women feel more at home.

If you’re interested in donating and helping this amazing cause, check out the Red Cross Holiday Donations website!