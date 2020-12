GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With kids spending more time at home, you may be looking for ways to keep them busy and learning! Luckily, our friends at Kids Cook Real Food have some fun recipes and a holiday challenge to teach kids how to cook!

The Holiday Baking Challenge kicks off on Saturday, you can get the full details here! Check out the recipes below.

Gluten-free Pumpkin Muffins

100% Whole Wheat Pumpkin Cookies