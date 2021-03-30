Experience Air Zoo this Spring Break

If you’re looking for something out of this world this Spring Break, look no further than Air Zoo in Portage. Maranda got to tour the aviation history museum and learn what families can experience when they visit. The new science floor shows will take place in the events space at Air Zoo. Educators will be doing experiments and you might even be able to take part yourself. Air Zoo educators hope to get people energized with STEM sciences and show visitors all the possibilities.

There are also special exhibits like “We Did It: The Riveting Real Rosies of WWII“, which explores the women working out of the Willow Run Factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan building B24 Liberator aircraft during the war.

Among the “Women In & Space” exhibits is an exploration into the greatest female aviator of all time, Amelia Earhart. It’s called “Amelia: Adventurous Aviatrix“.

There’s also the “Alien Worlds and Androids”, something for kids of all ages to explore what’s beyond our own universe. It’s a joint effort with NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The public is even invited to tour the Flight Discovery building, where visitors can see planes being restored, including the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk. In December of last year, the Air Zoo became one of the first non-military institutions to display this plane. Don’t miss it!