Earth Day virtual farm tour with Milk Means More and Farmer James

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earth Day is not just a day to Michigan dairy farmers – it is a year-round commitment. Join Milk Means More and Farmer James for a free Virtual Farm Tour to learn how he cares for his calves, cows, land, and community on April 20.

In this virtual feild trip Farmer James will not only discuss how he cares for his cows and calves year round, he will also teach participants regenerative practices that he uses on his farm. Farmer James will also be answering any questions during the feild trip. Refer to this document to see a list of frequently asked questions and answers.

To participate event further join in on the Scavenger Hunt to keep students looking for fun facts on the dairy farm. Click here to download the scavenger hunt worksheet and search for the answers while participating the virtual feild trip

To participate in this virtual field trip visit the Milk Means More Facebook or YouTube Channels on April 20, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Milk Means More will host the events on livestreams on both platforms.

Facebook Live – The live stream will be scheduled about one week prior to the tour and will be available here.

YouTube Live – The live stream will be available on the Milk Means More YouTube channel. Visit this link now to “Set Reminder” to join.

While this event is specifically targeted at students grades 3 – 5, the tour is open to all ages. More information can be found on the Milk Means More website.