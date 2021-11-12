Celebrate the cultures that make up West Michigan at the Grand Rapids Public Museum Ethnic Heritage Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Ethnic Heritage Festival returns to the GRPM on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. This event is a high-energy, engaging experience available for the community to learn about the various cultures from around the world that call West Michigan home. Ethnic Heritage Festival features music, art, food, visual presentations and captivating performances and more from local cultural organizations that will share their background, traditions and connection to West Michigan through colorful performance and engaging activities.

Participants for the 2021 Festival at the Museum include: Grand Rapids Scottish Society, Shimmy USA, Gaelic League/Irish-American Club of West Michigan, Picardo Colours, Mystic Spirits Art, Les Clay, Korean Connection and the Polish Heritage Society. Interested groups can apply to participate at grpm.org/EHF.

For Ethnic Heritage Festival, the Museum Café will feature a selection of food from various cultures. Additionally, the Museum features two core exhibitions which focus on diversity and culture: Newcomers: The People of This Place highlights the various cultures that have settled the Grand Rapids area, and in Anishinabek: The People of this Place hear the story of the Anishinabe in their own voices.

Ethnic Heritage Festival is included with general admission to the Museum. Kent County kids enjoy free general admission and Kent County adults receive reduced admission, every day at the Museum.

Please visit grpm.org/EHF for additional information about the Ethnic Heritage Festival, and more on the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s exhibitions and programs.