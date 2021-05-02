Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week in 51 different ways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Teacher appreciation week is here and it is time to celebrate those special teachers in your life. These teachers have been at the frontlines of education, making sure that through out the pandemic students still were able to get the education they need. Now more than ever, teachers need to be recognized and appreciated for all they they have done and continue to do each and every day. Check out this list compiled by waterford.org on some awesome ways to say “thank you” to the teachers in your life.

1. Have your child write and mail a letter to their teacher. This can be an especially heartfelt gesture if the teacher taught your child how to write this year.

2. Fill out this Thank You, Teacher printout as a handmade gift that shows teachers how they’ve made a difference this year.

3. Send your teacher a gift card for food or classroom supplies.

4. Send an e-card that’s sure to brighten your teacher’s day.

5. Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to recognize school staff and administration, too. Reach out to your school’s principal, secretaries, and support staff to let them know how much you care.

6. Make a poster for your teacher with thank-you notes on it and mail it or take a picture to share.

7. Ask your teacher what their favorite treat is and mail or drop it off for them to enjoy.

8. If you can coordinate it, put together a classroom thank-you book with notes from every student who can participate.

9. Put together this cute and crafty “chill pills” gift, a jar full of small candy for your child’s teacher to enjoy when they’re feeling stressed.

10. During Teacher Appreciation Week, use the social media hashtag #ThankATeacher from the National PTA and share how educators have brightened your or your child’s life.

11. For a silly gift that is sure to make a teacher laugh, make and give them this stress relief present.

12. Decorate your teacher’s door with messages of support if you have permission from your school administrators.

13. Make and send a simple classroom decoration for your child’s teacher to hang up next year.

14. Record a video of your child saying thank you to their teacher and email it to them.

15. Fold and send a woven heart, which is a Scandinavian craft filled with candy that’s meant to be shared during any holiday.

16. Write an email to your child’s teacher expressing your gratitude as a caregiver for all they’ve done this year.

17. Plant a tree in honor of your teacher through the Arbor Day Foundation, The Trees Remember, or in your local community.

18. Coordinate with other parents on a bigger gift for your teacher.

19. Start an online fundraiser to raise money for classroom supplies your teacher will need for next year.

20. If you have a teacher who loves the color pink, this gift idea could make their day.

21. Print and share this word cloud poster for your teacher to hang up in their classroom.

22. Create a few bookends that your teacher can use to keep their classroom library looking stylish.

23. Have your child write a poem for their teacher on what they’ve learned this year and why they’re thankful to be in their teacher’s class.

24. Make or coordinate on a gift basket for your child’s teacher filled with goodies for them to enjoy.

25. Send flowers for a gift that’s sure to brighten their day.

26. Wear red on National Teacher Day (May 4, 2021) and share that you’re wearing red to support teachers using the hashtag #RedForED.

27. Call into a radio talk show and tell the host why you’re grateful for the teachers in your life.

28. Make a shirt with this iron-on Super Teacher design and send it to your child’s teacher to remind them of how much of a hero they are.

29. Donate books for your teacher’s classroom library next year.

30. Give your teacher something to help them practice a little self-care, like a journal or a nice-smelling candle.

31. Have your child draw a picture for their teacher and either send it to them directly or take a picture so you can email it.

32. If you are still distance learning, take a picture of your child learning from home and send it to their teacher.

33. Put together a bookmark that your teacher can use during chapter book read-alouds.

34. Make a DIY lanyard with your school colors for a homemade practical gift.

35. Ask your child what their favorite thing they learned this year is and have them write or email it to their teacher.

36. This flower bulb craft (included near the middle of this article from PTO Today) is a thoughtful, spring-themed gift for teachers who like to garden.

37. Share this video from Edutopia with your teacher that commemorates just how much teachers have done for their students over the past year.

38. If you’ve got time to bake, this Thank You apple cookie can make for a great treat to share.

39. For a thank-you gift that also gives teachers helpful school supplies, make this craft to remind them they’re a “cut above the rest.”

40. These knit teacher gifts can be especially thoughtful if you have a knack for crafting.

41. If you have a mason jar at home, use it to make a gift full of treats and thank-you messages.

42. Put together this gift box, which you can then fill with treats or school supplies.

43. Ask your teacher if they have a favorite morning drink, like tea or coffee, and bring it to them so they have something delicious to start their day with.

44. Put together a quick and easy keychain that your teacher can use to add a little flair to their keys.

45. If you are giving your teacher a gift card, pair it with this homemade gift card holder that has a sweet message.

46. This coloring card adds a special touch to the usual thank-you cards.

47. Interview your child about why they’re thankful for their teacher and send the answers their way.

48. Decorate a clipboard that your teacher can use to organize their papers with a splash of color.

49. For teachers who love to decorate, this personalized door hanger can mean a lot.

50. Gift them a small plant with this sweet message sharing how much your child has grown in class this year.

51. Put together a collage of all your child’s classmates to show that you are all thinking of their teacher, whether you are able to meet in school or not.

