Easy at home science experiments with the Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Flex your science muscles this winter break with the Air Zoo! With tons of easy science experiments for you to do at home, grab your kitchen staples, and get to work!

Build your own baking soda bottle rocket: For this, you will need a plastic water bottle, pencils, white vinegar, baking soda, toilet paper, size 11 cork stopper (you can find it on Amazon), and safety googles. Make sure you take this one outside and are prepared to get wet!

Extracting strawberry DNA: With this surprisingly simple at home experiment, your kids can see and feel what DNA is! You’ll need dish soap, salt, isopropyl alcohol 91%, frozen strawberries, plastic baggie, clear container, scissors, cheese cloth, a rubber band, a spoon, coffee stirrer or small straw, and water.

Write your own initials in DNA code: Learn how DNA works, then write your initials from it!

Defy the laws of nature all you need for this freaky experiment is a plastic baggie filled with water, and some super sharp pencils!

Chemistry clock: For this colorful experiment you need hydrogen peroxide, apple juice fortified with Vitamin C, cornstarch, water, and measuring cups and spoons.

Shadow science: Karn, a science educator at the Air Zoo explains why shadows change throughout the day and why there are different time zones! Stayed tuned for parts one and two!

They have so many more at home experiments and exciting videos on their Youtube!