School News Network: Need they remind? Be kind

L to R: Forest Hills Central graduates Ayesha Jeddy, Ana Ahmed and Valerie Greenwood work on the mural after school last school year (courtesy)

Elementary art teacher’s impact continues through high school

Fourth-graders Tristan Dexter and Emma Hull don’t lack for words when describing the concept behind Ada Elementary’s new mural.

“It’s about kindness to everyone,” Emma said. And while some don’t need reminding, she understands that “maybe for some people it comes a little harder. Maybe this mural teaches you that you can go above and beyond.”

Added Tristan: “Nobody’s forcing you to be kind; it’s just the right thing to do. I just watched the movie “Wonder” recently, and there’s a quote in there that said ‘You should always remember to be a little kinder than necessary.’”

Principal Melanie Hoeksema’s proud response: “Both of you are giving me goosebumps right now.”