Family Craft Club teaches easy and fun at home crafts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kent District Library is hard at work coming up with activities and crafts for little ones. They recently launched the Family Craft Club, a short, weekly, online video showing easy crafts for children.

This week, catch the video on how to make an icicle out of pipe cleaners and beads!

If you’re looking for more easy and virtual children’s activities, make sure you check out their website and Facebook page for baby, toddler, kids. and family storytimes, teen talk shows, and more!