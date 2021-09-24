Children’s Guide to Must-See Art Prize Exhibits

My name is Sarah Marilyn, my daughter Aria and I love living and exploring Grand Rapids together. She looks forward to seeing the displays at ArtPrize each year. Biking downtown, seeing all the different exhibits is a highlight for her, especially because her birthday always falls within ArtPrize. Currently, I am Intern at WOOD TV8, so I love being the first to know which exhibits will be perfect for us to go explore together. Aria, who is four-years-old was enamored when visiting the ArtPrize this year. She loved to touch, feel, and interact with all the exhibits that were displayed, and she particularly liked anything she could climb on.

Here is a look at some of the best spots to take your little ones for the Art Prize happening September 16 – October 3:

1. Mailboxes- Monroe Ave in front of Cinco De Mayo and Post Office

We had fun looking inside each of the parcels, opening the doors, and finding what surprises awaited in each.

2. Mommy & Me Yoga-Grand Rapid Public Museum

As we looked at this Mommy & Me statue it reminded us when my daughter and I do yoga together.

3. Dog & Sheep- Grand Rapids Public Museum

When my daughter spotted these animals in the lawn of Grand Rapids Public Museum, she couldn’t wait to pet the sheep.

4. Dinosaurs- Corner of Ottawa and Lyon St

Aria Ella loved climbing and playing on the different colored Dinosaurs. These brightly painted and decorated Brontosauruses were one of her favorite Art Prize Venues.

5. Red Glasses-Grand Rapids Public Museum

These giant red glasses were a hit, Aria loved to climb inside the frames and play peekaboo.

6. Giant Beach Balls- Kendall College

My daughter loved to play and watch these big squishy beach balls blow in the wind.

There are 144 venues scattered throughout downtown Grand Rapids with most venues within walking distance from one another making it easy to stroll your children around to see the different displays. Visit artprize.org for more information.