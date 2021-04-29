Boys and Girls Club preforms with the West Michigan Youth Ballet in a showcase of Sleeping Beauty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In preparation for their upcoming performance of Sleeping Beauty, the West Michigan Youth Ballet facilitated an outreach program with the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids to teach young kids to dance. The Boys and Girls club kids were able to preform the Sleeping Beauty choreography that The West Michigan Youth Ballet taught them in a showcase earlier this month. The kids were able to learn ballet technique, basic steps and then put it to music to create a dance.

If you are interested in viewing the West Michigan Youth Ballet’s performance of Sleeping Beauty on May 21-22 at the Forrest Hills Fine Arts Center, visit wmyb.org. All performances will be virtually live streamed, but to show support for the dancers you can purchase a life-size cut out of your self to sit in the audience for the dancers.