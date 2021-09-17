ArtPrize is back with some exciting things!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize 2021 is officially here! This two-week long event began Thursday, September 16 and will run through Sunday, October 3. There are just under 1,000 entries to this years competition and while things are a little different there are plenty of opportunities for families to have a great time. Be sure to check out previous ArtPrize winners Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez’s The String Project submission.

If you’re looking for some more ArtPrize fun at home, check out PNC Education Days online.

>>>Take a look for more information!