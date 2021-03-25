A Look into the Middle East: Virual Tour of Petra and Amman

A picture taken on May 24, 2019, shows the Khazneh (Treasury) in Jordan’s ancient city of Petra at dawn. – Established as the capital city of the Nabataeans, the rose rock city is Jordan’s most popular touristic site and was chosen as one of the seven New Wonders of the World in 2007. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

In a free Facebook event, virtually join in on a tour through the open desert to Petra and the Kingdom of Amman, Jordan’s Capital. Your tour guide, live from the Middle East will take you on a virtual exploration of fascinating archaeological sites.

Petra is one of the most famous archeological sites in the world. It is unknown as to when the beautiful capital was built, but the city began to flourished in 1st century BC. In 4th Century AD an eathquake led to Petra’s abandonment. Join in on this Facebook event to find and rediscover the beauty of this once “lost city”.

In the same event travel about 150 miles north to the capital Amman. In a more westernized side of the Middle East take a look at everything the city has to offer. See the world from your own home this Saturday. To follow along with this early morning event click here. For an alternative evening veiwing click here.