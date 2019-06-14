Cool new limited time attraction at Cedar Point

Rain didn’t cancel the free food and great giveaways for West Michigan families at the Wyoming Park Party. After learning about the wind, rain and colder than average temperatures the team was able to take a unique approach that allowed kids under the age of 18 to still receive a free lunch, goody bags, free prizes and more, while supplies lasted.

Due to the support of generous community partners we were able to serve 787 free lunches, pass out 1,000 backpacks loaded with great stuff for kids plus we passed out 200 booster seat vouchers, 1500 Country Fresh ice cream sandwiches, 1,000 free kids meal coupons from Applebees, 500 free hair cut coupons and also had 3,000 passes donated for kids to experience fun attractions around West Michigan.