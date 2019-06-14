Cool new limited time attraction at Cedar Point

Maranda
Posted: / Updated:

Cedar Point is offering a cool new, limited time attraction until June 30th! Monster Jam Thunder Alley roars into Cedar Point allowing families to get up close, sit in, and even ride in an awesome Monster Jam truck! Monster Jam Thunder Alley includes four adrenaline-charged experiences FREE WITH PARK ADMISSION. Plus, check out Monster Jam build-a-truck experience, unique event merchandise along with Monster Jam Souvenir sno-cones, popcorn and cotton candy! Cedar Point is offering an amazing deal for Michiganders only! All Michigan residents will receive admission into the park, free parking, and unlimited soft drinks for $39.99.

