Cookies that do good!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda loves to find small business owners that give back to the community, and The Good Cookie Sweet Shop is just that and to make it even better, their product is super delicious!

Allison Nash, The Good Cookie Sweet Shop Owner recently launched her business with the help of her family and with the mission of using her cookies to help others. Every month The Good Cookie donates a portion of its proceeds to local non-profit organizations through their Doing Good Initiative. This month The Good Cookie is working to help an organization that is near and dear to Maranda’s heart, The Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding.

Throughout the month of December, anyone can purchase any tasty treat from the Good Cookie and they will directly help provide an equine-based therapy to those who need it most.

