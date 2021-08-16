Congratulations to the 2021 Summer Reading Club Winners!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All Summer long, kids around West Michigan headed to their local libraries to join the 2021 Summer Reading Club. After countless hours of reading all Summer long, one lucky Grand Prize Winner was awarded a shopping spree to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and three other lucky winners were awarded John Ball Zoo memberships.
Winners:
GRAND PRIZE WINNER:
Noah, Muskegon Heights Branch of Muskegon Area District Library
OTHER PRIZE WINNERS:
Oliver, Ionia Community Library
Makayla, Hastings Public Library
Isaac, Coopersville Area District Library