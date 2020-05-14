Community members give words of encouragement to Class of 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Where You Live friends from around the community have provided special messages of encouragement to the Class of 2020 as they navigate this difficult time. These last few months have been challenging and uncertain, and not at all how the Class of 2020 expected to end their senior year. However, we are so proud to see seniors go forward with perseverance and strength.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020, you are going to do amazing things in the future and we all cannot wait to see what you do to make the world a better place.

Thank you to our friends from Ferris State University, Air Zoo, Grand Rapids First Church, and Battle Creek Community Foundation for sending words of encouragement to our grads.