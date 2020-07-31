Community businesses providing food and fun to families in need at Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since March, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan has been providing nutritious resources to families in need during these uncertain times. Thanks to the USDA and community businesses, the Hispanic Center and incredible volunteers have been providing fruit and vegetable boxes to families along with additional resources including Play at Home Kits for children. The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum stops by the Hispanic Center with their Kids Can Van and hand out their kits to families as they drive by. These kids have chalk, hula hoop, and other fun toys that will keep kids playing. The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum fully believes in the power of play and knows that the more kids play, the more it will help their mental and physical health.

Other great community partners helped out at the feeding program including Samaritas and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, who are both all about making community a better place for families.

I am so thankful for so many amazing community businesses and organizations coming together to help our kids and families!