Clean up the park with Ferris State University and Priority Health for annual Dawg Catcher event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Ferris State University alumni will gather this Saturday, September 26th in Millennium Park for the second annual Dawg Catcher event! This event is an opportunity for community members to come together, enjoy the great outdoors, and help give back to the community by volunteering to clean up the park. Priority Health has partnered with Ferris to put on this amazing event to encourage people to give back and get active.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Dawg Catcher website!