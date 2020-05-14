Class of 2020’s chance to be a WOOD TV8 Virtual Valedictorian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 has an awesome opportunity for valedictorian’s of the class of 2020 to share their words of encouragement with their classmates, community, and friends. Check out the rules below!

West Michigan students who have been officially named valedictorians of their high school senior classes can record their speech and submit it to woodtv.com. Students can submit their speeches until May 22, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Virtual Valedictorian speeches will then be featured on woodtv.com for students to share with their classmates, family and community.

WOOD TV8 Virtual Valedictorian guidelines:

Student must confirm they have been named by their high school as the official valedictorian of their 2020 graduating class. Students will be required to submit the principal’s contact information to confirm this.

Participation is limited to students who reside within the WOOD TV8 viewing area.

