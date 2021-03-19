World Literacy Foundation donates books to schools around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thanks to the World Literacy Foundation, students at the Battle Creek Montessori Academy received free books in celebration of March is Reading Month.

Schools like Battle Creek Montessori Academy typically celebrate March is Reading Month with author visits, play productions and other unique opportunities. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, opportunities like these were limited. Battle Creek Montessori decided to refocus their March is Reading Month to the importance of classroom reading by having teachers read to their students daily and encourage parents to foster a similar environment at home.

The donation of books was a welcomed surprise as it allowed for the students to have a book to take home and share with their families. Reading at home really helps parents bond with their children and further foster a love of learning.