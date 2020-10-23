Unique nature-based learning opportunities at New Branches Charter Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – New Branches Charter Academy in Grand Rapids is a nature-based, tuition free school serving students kindergarten to 8th grade. They offer a wide variety of unique services and resources for their students including four specials: physical education, STEAM learning, Eco-art, and environmental science. Students spend their days outside as much as possible doing hands-on activities and community based learning. We had the chance to talk with teachers of the different areas to hear how this unique learning helps students grow and thrive.

