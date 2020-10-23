Unique nature-based learning opportunities at New Branches Charter Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - This school year looks different than anything we've seen before, but not much has changed at West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science in Grand Rapids. They've always done outdoor learning, but now it's outdoor learning with masks and social distancing guidelines. Maranda and crew stopped by the school to check out how outdoor learning is beneficial for kids, and what they're doing to make it possible.

West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science does offer a virtual school option, but lots of kids came back to school and are spending majority of their time learning outdoors. Teachers and staff get creative with how to teach their subjects outside from English, history, science, and more! All subjects are able to be taught outside from counting acorns for math, learning about Michigan history, and more!