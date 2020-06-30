Teachers at Battle Creek Montessori connect with kids in cool ways this summer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – Throughout the summer, Maranda and the Park Party crew have been traveling around West Michigan to various feeding programs at local school districts. This time, they headed to Battle Creek Montessori Academy to give thanks to food service workers! While there, Maranda was able to learn about all the efforts teachers are doing to make sure students are taken care of – both with meals and with learning!

Throughout the summer, teachers at Battle Creek Montessori Academy are doing virtual learning to provide summer school to kids who choose to join. They make learning fun with awesome activities and even encouraging kids to keep learning at home through every day tasks like gardening and cooking.

Due to the current reality of our world, the usual Maranda Park Parties we unable to happen, but that didn’t stop Maranda from bringing summer fun to kids in West Michigan! This summer every child in West Michigan still has a chance to win big with Maranda handing out prizes virtually! Parents can register on behalf of their child at woodtv.com/maranda from June 11th until July 22nd at 11:59am. Every weekday from June 22nd through July 31st, 2020 Maranda will be announcing a daily winner for our great giveaways on WOOD TV8 at 11:50am (excluding July 3, 2020). The daily winner will receive a $100 Meijer gift card and Park Party prize pack for a total value of $150!

While the format for the 2020 Maranda Park Party season will be different, the mission will remain the same, to serve West Michigan families by providing free food, free entertainment and free prizes to those who need it most in our community.