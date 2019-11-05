Students in Muskegon giving back to community with service learning projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Students at Three Oaks Public School Academy in Muskegon are learning in a unique way by engaging in service-learning projects. These projects allow students to partner with community organizations to give back and help impact their city. Every grade from kindergarten to fifth grade includes a different project to help the greater community of Muskegon, whether it’s helping shelter animals, homelessness, or the environment.

These students learn to appreciate their community and help make it a better place. These projects are something the students look forward to as they get older as well as it creates an atmosphere for them to learn the importance of giving back to those in need.

Three Oaks Public School Academy is a tuition-free elementary public school in Muskegon and is managed by Choice Schools Associates. Educators at this school strongly believe that all children are capable of achieving excellence in their academic lives and can be prepared for active citizenship in their communities. This is why they are passionate about their service-learning projects for their students!