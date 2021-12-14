New Branches Charter Academy is reinforcing positive BEE-haviors with their Honey Store!

by: Katie Meyers, Where You Live Producer

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every Friday morning, our friends at New Branches Charter Academy holds their Honey Store in the gym! The store is part of their PBIS program (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) with the theme of Bees. Students are encouraged to “be” respectful, “be” responsible and so much more. Students are acknowledged for their good behavior and earn Honey Bucks during the week.  As a reward for this positive behavior, students are able to spend their Honey Bucks on Fridays. 

