Muskegon charter school receives donation of 125 computers from local West Michigan company

MUSKEGON, Mich (WOOD) – Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change, a charter school through Choice Schools Associates, has recently received a generous donation of 125 Chromebooks for their students. The computers allow students to continue learning and work with their teachers at home since school is closed for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The laptop donations are from Twin Oak Investments, a real estate investment company based in Grand Haven. The company was looking for ways to help the community during these uncertain times. Hats off to Twin Oak Investments for helping students continue to learn!
Comcast is also offering 2 months of free WiFi in order for the students to access the internet for at home learning. Find out more information on how to access the free WiFi HERE.