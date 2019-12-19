Local school coming together to support one another this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Staff and students at West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science are passionate about helping community members in need all year round, but especially during the holiday season. They want to make sure every child and family in their community has a memorable Christmas, which is why they started their Toys for Eagle program. This program asks families in their community whether they are in need or able to give this holiday season. The families that can give donate items such as winter boots, coats, pants, shirts, and even toys to those in need. This school totally understands the meaning of community which aligns with their mission!

Students throughout the school help out as much as they can to make this program successful. They collect toys, organize the gift giving, wrap presents, and even donate if they are able. It’s so heartwarming to see a school coming together to support one another during the holiday season!