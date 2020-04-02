Fun way to keep kids engaged while home: virtual spirit week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – New Branches Charter Academy and West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science have gotten creative with how to keep their students engaged while at home.

They came up with the awesome idea to celebrate a virtual spirit week! Each day of the week, students are encouraged to dress up for that day’s theme and then send photos of themselves to their teachers to share with other classmates. They have jersey day, super hero day, Wacky Wednesday, and more. This is a super fun way to keep kids connected while out of school!